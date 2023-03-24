‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Tour: Everything The Cast Has Said About The Exciting Possibility

Daisy Jones & The Six’s first season came to an end on March 23.

The show released a full album of songs.

There’s a real possibility of a tour.

Daisy Jones & The Six isn’t just a book or a show. It’s an experience. The Prime Video series took Taylor Jenkins Reid’s incredible novel to new heights when adapting the show for TV. Not only did the Daisy Jones & The Six team create 10-episode series, they actually created the album Aurora.

The show could have taken the easy way out with a few singles or just a snippet of Aurora’s biggest songs. But the cast and creative team put together a terrific album that encompasses all that fans love about the show. In the midst of the show and the album’s success, there have been rampant tour rumors, as well as talk of season 2. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know about a Daisy Jones & The Six tour.

Will There Be A Daisy Jones & The Six Tour?

There’s nothing definitive about a Daisy Jones & The Six tour… yet. The cast and creative team have all expressed interest in a possible tour. The cast is basically a real-life band after recording all the songs for Aurora, which was released ahead of the show’s premiere.

Sebastian Chacon, a.k.a. Warren Rojas, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that a tour is possible. “I don’t want to spill any beans that I’m not supposed to spill, but we have been talking about it,” Sebastian said. ‘It’s one of the questions whenever we have a conversation anywhere, and considering that we did actually play all the music, that’s definitely a big possibility. I think that there have been many conversations about it. I think that was actually part of the conversation at the very beginning. When I first saw this role, they had the possibility of, hey, maybe we’re going to do a tour. There’s the potential for this or that. I’m like, okay, whatever. But, I mean, we played the songs hundreds and hundreds of times. I could play today if need be, so I’m ready for that.”

Sam Claflin, who plays the one and only Billy Dunne, echoed Sebastian’s sentiments about coming together for a tour or some kind of cast performance. “I would happily do that. We’ve all been discussing it because it’s something that we would all love to do,” Sam told EW in a post-finale interview. “I would still not cast myself as a musician, but I can definitely play the songs from the show and I can definitely sing them. There’s a lot of questions. Is that really Sam and Riley singing? Having the opportunity to actually prove to the world that we can do it would be amazing. That’s the hope. Maybe one day.”

Breakout star Will Harrison admitted to THR that a tour or live show sounds “extremely daunting. When we filmed, those audiences were paid to watch and enjoy us. So having people have to pay to do it is certainly flipping the script a little bit. I will say that we’d need some time to get back into the groove, but everyone has the ability to do it and it would be a blast.”

Riley Keough previously said that the entire cast would be open to a tour if the timing was right. “I think that we’d all love to, if it was the right moment,” the actress told Variety. “We want a comeback show!”

Showrunner Scott Neustadter told Alternative Press that it would be “amazing” if the cast decided to go on tour. “I would buy a ticket for sure, and I know that they could do it because I’ve heard them and seen them do it … if the timing could work that would be the coolest thing ever.”

He added, “One of the goals was to make the songs so good that l you just wanted to hear it. And I think everyone involved kind of put their head down and said, ‘They are a real band and no one can tell us otherwise.'”

How To Listen To Daisy Jones & The Six Music

Daisy Jones & The Six’s full-length album Aurora was released on March 2. The album consists of 11 songs, including “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” “More Fun To Miss,” ‘The River,” and “Regret Me.” Riley and Sam sang all of the lead vocals. The album was produced by Blake Mills, with additional production by Tony Berg. Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, and more musicians collaborated as well.

The album became an instant hit. Aurora became the first album by a fictional band to reach No. 1 on iTunes, which has only fueled tour rumors. The album is available on streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited.