‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Trailer: Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Make Beautiful Music Singing ‘Honeycomb’

There’s nothing quite like the magic that happens when Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne sing together. A new Daisy Jones & the Six trailer was released on February 15 and revealed the makings of the book’s most iconic song: “Honeycomb.”

Daisy is brought in to duet with Billy on “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb).” Right away, Daisy tests Billy. She asks him what the song is really about. “It’s about starting a new life. It’s about dreaming of something different,” Billy says.

When Billy and Daisy finally put their voices together, everyone working with the band knows this is a game-changing moment. As the band gains popularity and begins to work on a new album, Daisy and Billy inevitably grow closer.

“Tell me that there’s nothing going on between us,” Daisy says to Billy. “Tell me if I’m crazy.” There’s a spark between them that’s incapable of being snuffed out.

Billy is torn between Daisy and the wife he loves, Camila. Camila notices the chemistry between Billy and Daisy. She confronts Billy about his feelings for Daisy. “If you love her,” Camila says. Billy interjects, “I don’t.” Camila continues, “Well if you ever do, that is why this ends.”

“Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” is one of the 24 original songs written exclusively for the show and recorded by the cast. The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series, which premieres March 3, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24, exclusively on Prime Video.

The show stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.