‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Teaser Trailer: Watch Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Sing ‘Regret Me’ As Daisy & Billy

Brace yourself for some epic rock ‘n’ roll. The new teaser trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six is out, and it does not disappoint in the slightest. “Look, I know that I said I would tell you everything. But how much of everything do you really want to know?” Daisy says in the trailer.

The footage gives us the first listen of the actual band. Seriously, announce the world tour immediately. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin’s voices blend perfectly together as Daisy and Billy. There’s a snippet of “Regret Me” playing throughout. Riley is showing musical talent runs in the family. Her mother is Lisa Marie Presley, and her grandfather is Elvis Presley.

“You write songs about who you wish you were, not who you are. What if you wrote songs about the guy who maybe wants things that he shouldn’t?” Daisy asks Billy. He replies, “Who would want to hear a song about that?” Daisy says, “I think everybody would.”

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid teased the reveal the day before on her Instagram. She told fans that there would be a “tiny, tiny little snippet” of something from Daisy Jones & The Six. “If you check my Instagram, you might just get to see a little something in which you see just how cool this cast is, just how cool these outfits are, just how dramatic and intense things get, and also how cool this band is because you are going to hear a very tiny, tiny little bit of one of my favorite Daisy Jones & The Six songs off of an album of Daisy Jones & The Six songs that I absolutely love. You are finally going to hear a tiny little bit of what Daisy Jones & The Six sounds like,” she said.

The limited series will follow the rise and fall of a rock band in the late 1970s. After a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the band called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. The show also stars Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere March 3 on Prime Video, with new episodes rolling out weekly on the streaming service. The series is based on Taylor’s bestselling 2019 novel of the same name.