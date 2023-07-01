Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Says They Don’t ‘Pressure’ Son Jack, 15, To Go Into Acting Or Sports

Co-parenting champs! Bridget Moynahan proved she and her football legend ex Tom Brady are putting on a solid team effort in raising their 15-year-old son Jack. The gorgeous Blue Bloods star, 52, revealed on Monday’s Live with Kelly and Mark that the parents aren’t pushing their only child to follow in their footsteps with either an acting career or a sports one. “I certainly don’t want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does,” she explained.

The comment came after host Kelly Ripa jokingly asked if Jack was interested in a dentistry profession. Bridget replied with a smile, “I don’t think he’s expressed any dental dreams, and I really think that he’s kind of like that normal kid who doesn’t really know what he wants to do yet and I think that’s okay.”

When Kelly pressed about whether or not Jack at least gets out there and “throws the football around,” Bridget gave a surprising answer. “No, he’s more of a basketball player,” she said! “He loves basketball. Yeah, basketball and lacrosse,” added the star, whose romance with Tom ended in 2006. As fans know, Jack’s dad is often considered the GOAT in the NFL, leading his team to 7 Super Bowl wins as quarterback.

Jack’s alternative choice of sport doesn’t appear to be bothering the retired star, however, as Tom took to his Instagram just a few weeks ago to share an adorable snap with his son for Father’s Day. In the sweet caption, he also gushed over his kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, that he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. “I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” Tom shared on the carousel of snaps. “They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most.”

Tom and Giselle married in 2009 and split in 2022 after Tom had taken back his retirement and signed up to play again. Meanwhile, Bridget and Tom dated for two years and after they broke up in 2006, the actress learned she was pregnant with Jack.