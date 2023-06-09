Tom Brady Proves His 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Already 6 Feet Tall In Father-Son Selfie: Photo

Tom Brady‘s eldest son is on his way to dwarfing his famous dad! In a fun back-to-back selfie shared to Instagram stories on Thursday, June 8, 15-year-old Jack Brady was nearly as tall as the former NFL star, 45. In fact, Tom is 6’4, and Jack, whom Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, is just a hair shorter — indicating that he’s already surpassed 6 feet! Jack wore a white and blue tie-dyed hoodie for the pic, while his dad rocked a black t shirt. Both appeared to be amused by the height comparison. “Not Yet Kid!!! I’m still here,” Tom hilariously captioned the pic, alongside several heart and laughing emojis. You can see the pic here via ET.

Tom and Jack, who also plays football, evidently share more than just a similar physique. “I think there’s very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” Tom revealed about Jack during an October 2022 appearance on podcast Let’s Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“You know, I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football,” he added. “He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.” The dad of three continued, “[He’s got] great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age.”

Per PEOPLE, he similarly was asked nearly 30 years ago in 1994 what his own strengths were — and the response was uncanny. “Everybody tells me I have a pretty strong arm, which is good,” he said during the on-camera interview. “I’m accurate with it. I think I need to work on my speed a little bit, but hopefully, that’ll come in time. I have pretty good work ethic, so I think I can get the job done.”

Tom also shares two children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.