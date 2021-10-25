Exclusive

Dale Moss Spotted At NYC Movie Screening With Mystery Woman After Clare Crawley Split — Photos

Dale Moss
HollywoodLife.com
THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY, DALE
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Are they headed down the aisle finally? Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are spotted taking her dog for a walk in sunny spring New York after coming back from her birthday trip in Napa, CA. The couple who split briefly appear to be going stronger than ever and Clare could be seen sporting what appears to be a new sparkler on THAT finger again. Dale proposed with a stunning 4.5-carat sparkler from Neil Lane originally and though the ring has been off for some time, it appears it may have been replaced by a new diamond! **Shot on March 30, 2021** Pictured: Dale Moss, Clare Crawley BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
and

Dale Moss was seen attending a movie screening in New York City with a mystery woman on October 24, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE eyewitness details.

In the wake of his split from Clare Crawley, Dale Moss was spotted walking with a mystery woman into the Maven Screen Media and The Cinema Society screening of A Mouthful of Air on October 24 in New York City, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY report. The screening took place at The Roxy Hotel.

Dale Moss
Dale Moss and a mystery woman at ‘The Mouthful of Air’ screening in NYC. (HollywoodLife.com)

The woman did not want to take professional photos when he asked if she wanted to join him, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. After he took photos, Dale and the mystery woman went into the screening together. Dale did not do any interviews at the event.

It’s been nearly a month since Dale and Clare broke up for good. After the split, Clare seemed to throw shade at Dale in a message she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” Clare wrote.

The pair had reunited in February 2021 after calling it quits a month before. At the time of their breakup in January, Dale penned a long Instagram message explaining the split.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Dale Moss
Dale Moss and a mystery woman attended the screening at The Roxy Hotel. (HollywoodLife.com)

Clare and Dale first crossed paths on her season of The Bachelorette. “I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” she said after meeting Dale. “Every other guy, I felt confident with, but with Dale, everything else went dark around me. I felt everything that I haven’t felt ever.”

Clare gave Dale the coveted First Impression Rose on night one. Their relationship escalated from there. Midway through the season, Clare broke up with her remaining suitors. Clare and Dale got engaged and left the show together.