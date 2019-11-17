Kim Kardashian Has Legs For Days In Super Short Sparkly Metallic Mini Dress — See Pic

Kim Kardashian looked confident and stylish in a new Instagram pic she posted that shows her strutting her stuff during a fitting in a metallic silver mini dress on Nov. 16.

Kim Kardashian, 39, knows how to wear a mini dress! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a very flattering photo with her Instagram followers on Nov. 16 and in it, she modeled a gorgeous metallic silver number that perfectly hugged her figure. The brunette beauty confidently posed in front of a rack of clothing while modeling the dress, which had a lower neckline, and paired it with see-through heels. She posed with her head tiled to one side and gave the camera a serious and confident look. “Fittings 👗✨,” she captioned the post.

Kim’s photo impressed both family and fans and was met with a lot of compliments in the comments section. “Wow,” younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, wrote. “So pretty,” a fan comment read while others called her “beautiful” and left her heart-eyed emojis. “This dress is amazing,” another read.

Although Kim didn’t specify what she was getting fitted for, the positive response she received clearly shows it doesn’t matter because her fans already have a high opinion of her! Perhaps she was preparing for a promotion or event of some kind, but we’ll just have to wait and see. The mother-of-four recently stunned in an ad for her new shapewear line SKIMS. The Nov. 15 photo showed her wearing a black bodysuit from the collection and leaning back in a yoga-like position while outside. “I know it feels like we’ve been out of stock for a long time but I am so excited to announce that we are finally restocking our original @skims Solutionwear™ on Wednesday, November 20th at 9am PST / 12pm EST,” she gushed to her fans in the caption.

Not many people can even stun during just a fitting for a dress, but Kim is definitely one who can! We look forward to seeing what she was getting fitted for in the near future!