Benny Blanco Professes His Love to Selena Gomez With Sweetest Note

Benny Blanco gave Selena Gomez a super cute note to wake up to on Monday, April 29. The producer, 36, revealed that he prepared a super cute meal for his girlfriend, 31, in a new TikTok video, and Selena shared a photo of the super sweet note that he left for her on her Instagram Story. It was definitely a cute message for her to wake up to.

The note that Benny wrote for the “Love On” singer was impromptu, and he simply scribbled it down on a piece of tissue paper with a black marker. “I love you! Sleep well! I made you steak!” Benny wrote on the paper, while also drawing a heart. Selena posted the note on her Story, tagging her beau with a white heart emoji.

Selena Gomez shared a message left to her for Benny Blanco while she was sleeping

"I LOVE YOU! SLEEP WELL! I MADE YOU STEAK! 🤍" Selena Gomez compartió un mensaje que le dejo Benny Blanco mientras dormia.

"¡"TE AMO! ¡DUERME BIEN! ¡TE HE HECHO BISTEC! 🤍" pic.twitter.com/UFGI7de7Un — Selena Gomez Fan Acc (@_selenagomezecu) April 29, 2024

Benny actually walked fans through the process of preparing the steak for Selena in a hilarious TikTok video. “I woke up early this morning, and I was like, ‘I want to do something nice for my girlfriend.’ I was thinking whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak,” he said at the start of the clip, before walking fans through his recipe for the ultimate steak dinner. “I’m going to make her the best f**king steak dinner she’s ever had.”

Benny had said that Selena was working, and he was simply going to slip in and deliver the steak for her, but once he was finished making it, he found out that she had the rest of the day off. Unfortunately, after Benny arrived to deliver the dinner to the “Wolves” singer, she had gone to bed. “I literally walked in and she’s sleeping. So, I’m going to write a cute little note and then leave it by her bed so she can eat it later,” he said.

Benny then shared a video of him writing the note out to Selena, and he ended the video with a short clip of him holding his girlfriend’s hand while she slept.