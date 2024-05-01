Jason Kelce Responds to ESPN Rumors After His NFL Retirement: ‘It’s a Tremendous Honor’

Jason Kelce took time to address the rumors that he’ll be heading to ESPN now that he’s retired from the NFL on the new episode of his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, May 1. Jason and his brother Travis Kelce spoke about their own upbringing, regularly watching the sports network while they discussed reports that the former Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, would be signing a deal with them.

Jason announced that he’d be retiring from the NFL in March 2024. The decision came nearly two months after the Eagles were knocked out of the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January. Just over a month after the retirement announcement, a report from The Athletic indicated that the Super Bowl winner was in the process of finalizing a deal with ESPN to be a commentator on Monday Night Countdown.

During Wednesday’s New Heights podcast, Jason spoke about the rumors, and while he didn’t say anything definite, it did seem to indicate that he may be on the sports network soon. “Nothing’s been officially inked yet or announced yet, but obviously there’s been a lot of reports out there about me going to ESPN,” he said, via Entertainment Tonight. “I think time will kinda take care of that, but it’s a tremendous honor to even be considered to potentially work there. That network was everything that Travis and I watched growing up.”

After addressing the rumors, Jason did speak about how he and Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift, were avid viewers of ESPN as kids, and that it was an honor to be thought of for the job. “Before phones, that was the only way to get all the coverage and we were glued to the TV each and every day. So the fact that I may, potentially, probably, will be working there is pretty darn cool,” he said.

While the details about the possible deal are still under wraps, Jason admitted that he was looking forward to the next phase of his career. “I know a lot about the football world, but not a lot about this world. So that’s just another avenue to continue to expand your knowledge,” he said.