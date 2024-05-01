Melissa McCarthy Opens Up About Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Comment With Positive Message

Melissa McCarthy revealed that she was flattered by a comment that Barbra Streisand left on her Instagram, asking if she had taken Ozempic. Melissa, 53, posted a short video to show love to Barbra, 82, on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1. She was clearly unbothered by the EGOT winner’s comment, and declared “Barbra Streisand fan club members only,” in the caption of the video.

Barbra posted a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of Melissa posing with director Adam Shankman at the Center Theatre Group’s CTG The Gala. She looked gorgeous in a light green dress in the photos. Barbra had a short question and message for the St. Vincent star. “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” she wrote, per People. Ozempic is a drug to treat diabetes, but many people have since used it for weight loss.

In the clip, Melissa held up a magazine with a vintage photo of the A Star Is Born actress on the cover. It read, Barbara: Celebrating an Icon. As she lowered it, the actress looked fabulous in a kimono-styled dress with raspberries all over it, plus a matching headband. After lowering the magazine, she spoke to the camera and shared her thoughts on Babs’ comment.

Melissa let fans know that Barbara had reached out to her, and she knew that the singer and actress was paying her a compliment. “The takeaway, Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I looked good,” she said. “I win the day.”

Barbra had also explained why she had posted the comment in an Instagram Story after the fact. She revealed that she was simply writing a compliment to her friend, who she had sang a duet with on her album Encore in 2016, and she didn’t intend for others to misinterpret what she wrote. “She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading,” she wrote.