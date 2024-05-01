Kendrick Lamar Blasts Drake in Scathing ‘Euphoria’ Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar responded to Drake’s diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” with his own track on Tuesday, April 30. Kendrick, 36, dropped the song “Euphoria,” where he shot back at Drake, 37, airing tons of grievances against the rapper, with a dismantling takedown. “Know you a master manipulator and habitual liar too/But don’t tell no lies about me, and I won’t tell no truths ’bout you,” Kendrick raps at the end of the intro verse.

After rapping that line, the beat picks up more, and Kendrick makes a reference to Drake using AI to manipulate his voice to sound like Tupac Shakur in his “Taylor Made Freestyle” track. “Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I’m ready to double the wage/I’d rather do that than let a Canadian n***a make Pac Turn in his grave,” he rapped.

Kendrick also called out the initial verse that started the beef with J.Cole‘s verse on Drake’s song “First Person Shooter,” where Cole referred to himself, K. Dot, and Drizzy as the current “Big Three” of rap. Kendrick further reasserted himself as the best. “It’s three GOATS left, and I seen two of them kissin’ and huggin’ on stage,” he raps. “The crown is heavy, huh.”

As the song goes on, Kendrick goes after Drake for his past beef with Pusha T, which culminated in the rapper dropping the headline-making “The Story of Adidon,” where it was revealed that Drake had a son who he had not publicly spoken about. In “Euphoria,” K. Dot goes further and disses Drake’s parenting abilities, seemingly accusing him of not being present in his son’s life. “I got a son to raise, but I can see, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that,” he raps.

Drake and Kendrick’s beef may have been stewing for sometime, but it really ignited when Kendrick responded to the “First Person Shooter” shoutout in a guest verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s song “Like That,” which dropped on March 22. Cole responded with the diss track “7 Minute Drill,” which he quickly disowned. Shortly after Cole retracted his song, Drake’s song “Push Ups” leaked, and he officially released it and the “Taylor Made Freestyle” on April 19. The Views rapper deleted “Taylor Made Freestyle,” after Tupac’s estate released a statement threatening legal action over Drake’s use of AI to emulate the late rapper’s voice.