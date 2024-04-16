 Drake Seemingly Confirms Kendrick Lamar Diss in Leaked Track – Hollywood Life

Drake Seemingly Confirms Kendrick Lamar Diss Is Real in Leaked Track

In his new leaked song, 'Push Ups,' Drake's lyrics appear to hit back at Kendrick for his lyrics in 'Like That.'

April 16, 2024 10:29AM EDT
Drake is apparently firing back at Kendrick Lamar in a new track titled “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50).” Just one week after J. Cole publicly showed remorse for his and Kendrick’s song “7 Minute Drill,” Drake, 37, is making headlines for his new lyrics that were leaked over the weekend.

“How the f**k you big steppin with a size 7 mens on?” Drake raps in one verse. “Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t / They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split / Ain’t no way you doin’ splits bitch your pants might rip.”

In another part of the track, Drake seemingly takes a jab at Kendrick’s participation in other famous artists’ songs, such as Maroon 5‘s “Don’t Wanna Know” and Taylor Swifts “Bad Blood.” At one point, the “God’s Plan” rapper apparently calls Kendrick a “pipsqueak.”

“Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty,” Drake raps, “Then we need a verse for the Swifties / Top say drop, you better drop and give him 50 / Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label boy, you Interscope right now.”

Earlier this month, J. Cole admitted that he felt “conflicted” about his contribution to Kendrick’s diss toward Drake in the track “7 Minute Drill.”

“It’s one part of that s**t that make me feel like, man, that’s the lamest s**t I ever did in my f**king life, right?” J. Cole said while speaking to a crowd at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. “I know how I feel about my peers, these two n****s that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game [Drake and Kendrick Lamar], let alone chase, chase they greatness, right? So, I felt conflicted ’cause I’m like, bruh, I know I don’t really feel no way. But the world wanna see blood!”

Drake and Kendrick’s beef took off after the “Pray for Me” artist appeared in an uncredited verse on Metro Boomin’ and Future’s song “Like That” in March. In the track, J. Cole referred to himself, Lamar and Drake as the “big three.”

“Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?” J. Cole raps in one verse. “We the big three, like we started a league.” In response, Kendrick makes a direct reference to Drake’s song “First Person Shooter,” by rapping, “Yeah get up with me, f**k sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches.”

