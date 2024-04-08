J. Cole Admits He Feels ‘Bad’ About Dissing Kendrick Lamar on ‘7 Minute Drill’ During Dreamville Fest

J. Cole seemed to retract his diss against Kendrick Lamar just days after dropping it! While on stage at his Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, J. Cole admitted that the track “7 Minute Drill” from his surprise-released album Might Delete Later wasn’t his proudest moment during his set on Sunday, April 7. While he said that he was “proud” of most of the album, that closer was not his brightest moment. “It’s one part of that s**t that make me feel like, man, that’s the lamest s**t I ever did in my f**king life, right?” he said.

The “No Role Modelz” rapper, 39, went on to say that when Kendrick, 36, dissed him and Drake in his guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That,” it lit a fire under him. He admitted to feeling “conflicted” after hearing the diss. “I know how I feel about my peers, these two n****s that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game [Drake and Kendrick Lamar], let alone chase, chase they greatness, right? So, I felt conflicted ’cause I’m like, bruh, I know I don’t really feel no way. But the world wanna see blood!” he said, via Pitchfork.

J. Cole continued and said that he was just trying to stir some friendly competition, but he felt “bad” about the way he did it, and it didn’t “sit right with my spirit.” He then ended by showing some love to K. Dot. “How many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f**king microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct?” he said. “As do I.”

Kendrick’s beef with J. Cole and Drake started when the Born Sinner rapper shouted him out in a guest verse on Drake’s song “First Person Shooter.” Kendrick clapped back on “Like That,” by declaring himself the best. “Motherf**k the big three,” he rapped. “It’s just big me.”

Weeks after Kendrick’s dig, J. Cole responded with “7 Minute Drill,” where he dug into different albums in Kendrick’s discography. “He still doin’ shows but fell off like The Simpsons,” he rapped. “If he wasn’t dissin’, we wouldn’t be discussin’ him.”