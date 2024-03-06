Drake Bell to Break Silence in ‘Quiet on Set’ Nickelodeon Doc About Alleged Sexual Abuse: New Trailer

Nickelodeon has been the ultimate platform for kids since the 1990s. From its popular cartoon shows — a.k.a “Nicktoons” — to its adult-oriented content on Nick At Nite, the studio became the most famous among teens for its Teen Nick series. Zoey 101, Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious, The Amanda Bynes Show and more were all created by Dan Schneider, who is the subject of Investigation Discovery’s upcoming docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The documentary features several former Nickelodeon writers, actors and other crew members who have come forward with accusations against Schneider. Now that the on-set secrets will be unearthed, find out where and when to stream the docuseries, who appears in it and more, below.

Who Is Dan Schneider?

Schneider is a former producer and the creator of Nickelodeon’s hit teen-oriented sitcoms and their spinoffs, such as Sam & Cat, and classic films including Big Fat Liar and Good Burger. The Schneider’s Bakery founder is also an actor and a screenwriter.

What Is ‘Quiet on Set’ About?

The four-part series will unravel former employees’ experiences working with Schneider. Among the most recognizable faces in the Quiet on Set trailer was Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas. She has spoken out about Schneider’s alleged behavior in recent years. At one point in the ID teaser, the actress said, “I’ve been waiting 17 years for today.”

Another former employee, who was not named, added in the trailer, “Working for Dan was like being in an abusive relationship. Dan’s treatment of people on his shows was an open secret.”

“There was a toxic environment. It made me trust people less,” another added.

The teaser also unveiled the apparent child pornography that a predator had, though it was unclear if this was Schneider or another former Nickelodeon worker. In the trailer, one former contributor of Nickelodeon explained to the cameras, “They found this enormous trove of child pornography,” while another woman added, “The officer said, ‘We found Ziploc bags, each one with a girl’s name on it.”

“Eleven charges related to a child actor,” a woman revealed in the trailer. An apparent police report also appeared on screen, which read, “Peck was choking the victim.”

At the end of the doc’s second trailer, Drake Bell is revealed to be the former child star who claimed to have been sexually abused. The teaser ends with the former Drake & Josh star walking into frame, then sitting down before speaking.

According to Variety, Brian Peck is the person mentioned in the court documents. Peck guest starred in two episodes of Boy Meets World, and its stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong opened up about Peck’s “manipulation” and “grooming” during a February 2024 episode of their “Boy Meets Pod” podcast. Peck also served as a dialogue coach on multiple Nickelodeon shows.

What Did Former Nickelodeon Staff Accuse Schneider of?

In 2018, allegations against Schneider of his misconduct surfaced, and Nickelodeon cut ties with him. Former employees and cast members accused Schneider of aggressive behavior, gender discrimination and sexual harassment in addition to having a foot fetish with young actresses. Schneider has denied most of the claims.

In her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy accused Schneider of inappropriate behavior on set, but she only referred to him as “The Creator” in her book. She did not refer to the producer by his name but alleged that he encouraged her to drink alcohol as a minor and to wear a bikini for an episode of iCarly. She also detailed how he berated her during her character Sam’s first kiss scene.

When Does ‘Quiet on Set? Come Out?

The docuseries is scheduled to air on Investigation Discovery on March 17 and 18, 2024.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.