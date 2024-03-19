Where Is Dan Schneider Now? Former Nickelodeon Producer Vows to ‘Never’ Be an ‘A**hole’ Again in Video

ID’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV unpacks several former Nickelodeon cast and crew members’ experiences working on the network in the 1990s and early 2000s. From sexual assault allegations against two child predators (Brian Peck and Jason Handy), to workplace harassment claims, one of the biggest names mentioned in the doc is former producer Dan Schneider. Nickelodeon parted ways from Schneider in 2018, and viewers are asking where he is now and what he’s been doing.

Learn more about Schneider and where he is below.

Who Is Dan Schneider?

Schneider is credited as the creator of multiple famous Teen Nick shows, including Zoey 101, Drake & Josh, iCarly and more. He was also the brains behind All That and the sketch comedy series On Air Dares as part of SNICK (Saturday Night Nickelodeon), and worked as an actor and a screenwriter.

In the Quiet on Set doc, former All That actor Bryan Hearne recalled the uncomfortable and sometimes horrifying dares the young cast members were subjected to. Episodes of On Air Dares would start by displaying various All That actors in glass containers, and one would be chosen at random to do a specific dare, such as having a scorpion hang inside their mouth or being submerged in a tub of worms. Hearne recalled his uncomfortable dares on the segment and alleged there was racism on the set.

“They were fitting me for the little fetus role, and essentially you are a fetus, so you are naked,” he explained. “You have a bodysuit on you and it has to be skin tone. Someone said, ‘The skin tone should be charcoal.’ I started to get teary eyed.”

Hearne also alleged, “Dan had a nicer relationship with some of the other white kids. I didn’t feel close to him at all. My time on Nickelodeon played a big role in how I dealt and still deal with racial issues.”

Former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy also detailed several interactions with Schneider in her 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. Without directly naming him, McCurdy called him “The Creator” in her book and described how angry he became at her while filming the kissing scene between her character, Sam, and Nathan Kress‘ character, Freddie.

“The Creator looks me right in the eye but doesn’t say anything for four or five seconds,” McCurdy wrote in her memoir. “I almost start to laugh, thinking he might be messing with me for fun like he does sometimes, but then I recognize that there is a deep anger in him. This is no time for laughter.”

McCurdy also detailed her discomfort about Schneider having her wear a swimsuit on the kids’ show. Other allegations of child sexualization came to light about Schneider’s decisions behind the camera.

In response to the Quiet on Set doc, Nickelodeon released a statement to Hollywood Life.

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” the network’s 2024 statement read. “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

A rep for Schneider also responded to the docuseries’ allegations, per Variety.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network,” the rep said. “If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents. … In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny. Unfortunately, some adults project their adult minds onto kids’ shows, drawing false conclusions about them.”

Where Is Dan Schneider Now?

During a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Schneider “declined to comment” on the investigation into his work ethics but insisted that he did not leave Nickelodeon on “bad terms.” He also mentioned that he served as co-creator of the Henry Danger spinoff, Danger Force and “took a break to take care of a lot of stuff that I’d let go by the wayside for decades.”

Schneider also noted at the time that he was working on a pilot for another network that was geared for “more of an adult audience.”

As of 2024, it’s unclear if Schneider is working on any other TV shows. However, he broke his silence about the allegations against him in a video obtained by The Hollywood Reporter after the first two episodes of Quiet on Set aired.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” Schneider said. “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology. When I watched the show, I could see the hurt in some people’s eyes, and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry. I wish I could go back, especially to those earlier years of my career, and bring the growth and the experience that I have now and just do a better job and never, ever feel like it was okay to be an a**hole to anyone, ever.”

Was Dan Schneider Fired From Nickelodeon?

In 2018, Schneider and Nickelodeon released a joint statement to multiple outlets, announcing the end of their collaboration.

“Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal,” the statement read. “Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects. … Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, Henry Danger. We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavor[s]. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.”