Why Justin Bieber Reportedly Cried in Social Media Photos

Justin Bieber caught a bunch of his fans’ attention when he shared a photo of himself where he seemed to be crying on social media. Following the picture, a source close to the star has revealed why he had watery eyes in a new report from Entertainment Tonight, published on Monday, April 29. The insider revealed that the “Peaches” singer, 30, has been going through a bit of a rough patch.

While the source didn’t explain what exactly Justin was going through, they did admit that it’s taken a toll on the singer’s feelings. “Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn’t been feeling like his usual self,” they told ET.

The insider continued and said that Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber, 27, is sticking by him and offering help in whatever way that she can. “Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle,” the source explained. “They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.”

Back when Justin posted his crying selfie, Hailey had left him a sweet message in the comment section, where a bunch of fans had asked if he was okay. The Rhode founder called her husband “a pretty crier” and included a crying emoji in her comment.

Earlier in April, Justin had shown his love to Hailey when the couple attended the Coachella music festival together. A fan captured a sweet moment where the “Die For You” singer had his arms wrapped around his wife as they stood in the crowd watching one of the performances. He could be seen giving Hailey a small kiss on the head during the outing. Justin also made a surprise appearance during one of the artist’s sets, and his wife shared a few photos and praised his performance.