Justin Bieber Wears Expensive Fluffy Slippers & Two Pairs of Sweatpants for Sushi Dinner

Justin Bieber‘s fashion game never fails to intrigue fans. While stepping out for a sushi dinner in West Hollywood earlier this week, the 30-year-old music artist was photographed wearing two pairs of gray Balenciaga sweatpants, a white sweatshirt and a pair of fuzzy Louis Vuitton slippers, which multiple outlets reported cost between $2,000 to $3,000.

According to new photos, Justin visited Sushi Park in Los Angeles with a group of friends on Wednesday, April 17. In addition to his comfy clothes, the “Lonely” artist paired the look with a black leather jacket and a black baseball cap.

This isn’t the first time that the “Baby” hitmaker has been seen out and about in interesting attire. Throughout his career in the spotlight, Justin’s style has changed from flashy graphic tees to comfortable, baggier clothes.

Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, recently opened up about her husband’s interesting choice in fashion. While speaking with GQ, the 27-year-old model noted she sees “many people talk” about her and Justin’s different style choices.

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” Hailey said in October 2023. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.”

Last weekend, Hailey and Justin were spotted in the crowd at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. According to several fan-captured social media videos, the happy couple were seen kissing and getting close while enjoying the various performances. In fact, Justin even caught up with his friend Jaden Smith as seen in a viral social media clip. The two famously collaborated on Justin’s single “Never Say Never.”

Earlier this year, breakup rumors swirled about Justin and Hailey. Her father, Stephen Baldwin, publicly asked fans to send prayers to the spouses in a since-deleted Instagram clip.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Stephen said in February. On month later, Hailey seemingly shut down the speculation by sharing a message via her Instagram Stories in March.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong,” she noted. “Made out of thin air … Come from the land of delusion. So, I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”