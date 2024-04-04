Did Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber Break Up? Inside the Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are no strangers to baseless gossip and social media rumors. As one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, they’ve seen their fair share of fan speculation over their relationship — from breakup rumors to feuds. However, after Hailey’s father asked fans to pray for her and her husband, Beliebers grew concerned that they might be heading for a divorce.

Find out what’s really going on between Hailey and Justin below.

Did Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Break Up?

PEOPLE reported in April 2024 that Hailey and Justin are “doing really well” in their marriage and have no plans to separate, despite online rumors.

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” a source told the publication, adding, “They are very, very happy.”

One month prior, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, posted — then deleted — an Instagram post asking for fans to send his daughter and son-in-law a “little prayer.”

“Christians, please when you think of Justin [and] Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the lord,” Stephen wrote.

Stephen then pointed out that there “are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So, often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So, thank you.”

Shortly after Stephen shared his public statement, a report surfaced claiming that Hailey was “not pleased” that her dad was “drawing attention to” her and Justin’s relationship.

Have Hailey and Justin Ever Spoken Out on Split Rumors?

After seeing the speculation over her marriage to the “Lonely” artist, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to shut down any and all rumors. However, she did not confirm whether or not she was referring to the breakup rumors.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” the model wrote, before adding, “Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So, I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it [sic].”

How Long Have Justin and Hailey Been Together?

Hailey first met Justin in 2009 when she was 14 years old. They sparked dating rumors in 2014 but didn’t publicly confirm their romance until 2015 after Justin posted a social media picture of them making out. At some point, they broke up but rekindled their love in 2018 and got married that year.