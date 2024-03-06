Hailey Bieber Shuts Down ‘Wrong’ Theories About Her & Husband Justin: ‘Land of Delusion’

Fans can rest easy now about Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber‘s life together. The 27-year-old model addressed the “stories” she’s seen about her and her husband, 30, in a new statement that she shared to her Instagram Stories.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong,” Hailey wrote in a recent Story. “Made out of thin air … Come from the land of delusion. So, I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey’s statement comes one week after her father, Stephen Baldwin, posted a since-deleted Instagram post asking fans for “a little prayer” for his daughter and his son-in-law.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin [and] Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the lord,” Stephen wrote across a clip of Justin playing the guitar.

He also wrote in his now-deleted caption, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So, often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So, thank you.”

TMZ then reported that Hailey was “not happy” with her father’s public message, which the outlet claimed was about a “private thing that Justin and Hailey are dealing with.”

“Hailey is not pleased with her dad drawing attention to them,” a source told the outlet last week. Hailey and Justin were also spotted walking into Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, and many fans assumed they were crestfallen after seeing photos of them keeping a low profile.

However, the runway queen made it clear to fans that she and the “Lonely” artist’s marriage is steady when she posted a birthday tribute to him on March 1. Her Instagram carousel featured multiple snapshots from their happiest memories.

30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast,” Hailey captioned her post. “Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you … love of my life, for life.”

This certainly isn’t the first time that Hailey has slammed baseless rumors about her marriage. One of her most notable moments was in 2021 when the catwalk pro shut down speculation that Justin “mistreats” her.

“There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said on “4D with Demi Lovato” at the time. “Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’ and I’m just like… it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”