Justin Bieber Dances With Jaden Smith During Coachella Reunion: Watch

Justin Bieber took some time during his Coachella weekend to dance with his friend Jaden Smith on Saturday, April 13. The “Peaches” popstar, 30, had a sweet moment with Jaden, 25, while they enjoyed some downtime at the music festival in Indio, California. The two were filmed by an onlooker, who caught the two having fun in the middle of the festival.

Jaden hugged Justin from behind and the two did a short dance while hanging with a few friends. After the dance ended, the Justice singer gave his friend a short kiss on the cheek, and they continued talking to their group of friends. Justin sported a white vest over a pale, yellow t-shirt, as well as matching shorts, sneakers, and a backward hat. Jaden rocked a teal puffer vest over a white t-shirt, pastel blue shorts, and sneakers while he enjoyed the festival.

The two musicians notably collaborated together on the 2010 song “Never Say Never.” Jaden also opened for Justin during his Justice World Tour. Besides enjoying some of the artists at the festival, Justin also made a surprise appearance during rapper Tems’ set, where he performed his Wizkid collaboration “Essence” along with the rapper. Jaden’s dad Will Smith made a guest appearance to rap his song “Men In Black” during J. Balvin’s set.

Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber shared a few clips from Tems’ set. In one of the videos on her Instagram Story, she sweetly wrote, “Oh hey baby,” while he was on stage. Justin looked very happy to be performing with Tems and Wizkid.

While it’s been almost two years since Justin’s Justice World Tour, the popstar does clearly enjoy attending concerts and supporting other artists that he enjoys in his free time, like when he cheered on his mentor Usher during his Super Bowl halftime performance in February. “LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART,” he wrote alongside a photo of Usher.