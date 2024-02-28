Hailey Bieber’s Dad Stephen Baldwin Sparks Concern After Asking Fans to ‘Pray’ For Her & Husband Justin Bieber

Stephen Baldwin, 57, got attention and sparked concern when he reposted an Instagram message that asked for “prayers” for his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. The original post was shared by Victor Marx, who is the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, and included a video of Justin playing guitar and singing along to “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Victor wrote over the clip. He also wrote about how Eileen Marx, and Hailey’s mom, Kennya Baldwin, “often pray together” for the young couple.

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” Victor also wrote in the caption. “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Although Stephen reposted the message, he didn’t add his own message to it. Since it asked for prayers, it got a lot of attention from Hailey and Justin supporters and many took to the original post’s comments section to ask if everything was okay with them. Neither Victor, Stephen, Hailey or Justin responded to the comments, however, so it’s unclear if there was a backstory to the post.

Hailey and Justin were married in 2018 and haven’t been shy about sharing some of the most romantic moments of their time together on social media. They are also known for showing off PDA on outings whenever they can. Although there were recent rumors that their marriage may be in trouble, they put on a loving display at the Super Bowl earlier this month. At one point, they were shown on the jumbotron and Justin sweetly gave his wife a kiss on the cheek.