 Stephen Baldwin Asks for ‘Prayers’ For Daughter Hailey & Justin Bieber – Hollywood Life

Hailey Bieber’s Dad Stephen Baldwin Sparks Concern After Asking Fans to ‘Pray’ For Her & Husband Justin Bieber

The actor reposted the message, which was originally shared by Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 28, 2024 7:06PM EST
Stephen Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
View gallery
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE*Hot in the City?Justin Bieber goes shirtless showing off his tattoos and Calvin Klein's during an out with his wife Hailey and friends in Tribeca, New York on Wednesday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Getty Images

Stephen Baldwin, 57, got attention and sparked concern when he reposted an Instagram message that asked for “prayers” for his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. The original post was shared by Victor Marx, who is the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, and included a video of Justin playing guitar and singing along to “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Victor wrote over the clip. He also wrote about how Eileen Marx, and Hailey’s mom, Kennya Baldwin, “often pray together” for the young couple.

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” Victor also wrote in the caption. “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Although Stephen reposted the message, he didn’t add his own message to it. Since it asked for prayers, it got a lot of attention from Hailey and Justin supporters and many took to the original post’s comments section to ask if everything was okay with them. Neither Victor, Stephen, Hailey or Justin responded to the comments, however, so it’s unclear if there was a backstory to the post.

Hailey and Justin were married in 2018 and haven’t been shy about sharing some of the most romantic moments of their time together on social media. They are also known for showing off PDA on outings whenever they can. Although there were recent rumors that their marriage may be in trouble, they put on a loving display at the Super Bowl earlier this month. At one point, they were shown on the jumbotron and Justin sweetly gave his wife a kiss on the cheek.

ad