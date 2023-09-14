Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts: ‘Cheers to Forever’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married for half a decade! The famous couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 13 with separate Instagram tributes that captured the love they share for each other. Justin’s post featured a photo dump of cute pictures of the lovebirds, including one shot of them kissing on the lips. The “Peaches” singer, 29, wrote out a heartfelt message to his 26-year-old wife to celebrate five years since they said “I do” at a New York courthouse.

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years,” Justin wrote. “You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey shared most of the same photos as Justin did in her post. She also included an image of Justin pressing his hand against her stomach from behind while giving his wife a kiss on the cheek, as Hailey smiled at the camera. “5 ✨🤍 I love you,” the model wrote in her tribute to Justin. Some of the couple’s famous friends like Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Paris Hilton wished them a happy anniversary in the comments.

Justin and Hailey said “I do” initially on September 13, 2018 in a courthouse wedding in New York City. A year later, they celebrated their marriage with a South Carolina wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort on September 30, 2019. Since then, fans have been wondering when the two stars will have children together. Hailey told Vogue Arabia after the lavish wedding party that she was excited to start a family with Justin. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon,” she said in 2019.

Hailey addressed her desire to become a mom more recently in an interview with The Sunday Times. “I want kids so bad but I get scared,” the Rhode Beauty founder admitted in the May 2023 interview. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” Hailey added. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The Grammy Award winner and Alec Baldwin‘s niece have been each other’s biggest supporters throughout the highs and lows of their relationship, especially recently with their health struggles. Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in 2022, which led her to discover she had a hole in her heart. Justin also suffered partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which forced him to cancel the rest of his Justice world tour.