Justin Bieber Kisses Wife Hailey’s Head at Coachella: Watch Cute Video

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey cozied up to each other in a cute video from Coachella over the weekend. The singer, 30, shared the cute clip on Instagram on Monday, April 15. Set to Mitski’s song “My Love Mine All Mine,” Justin gave his wife, 27, a kiss on the forehead while they watched someone perform. It was super cute for both of them!

The clip was filmed from behind them, and Justin was rocking a backward cap. Hailey sported a pair of black shades. While it was dark in the clip, the two could be seen cutely swaying along with the music, and cuddling up to one another.

In the comment section, a lot of fans thought that it was a super cute clip for the couple. In addition to the many fans who had kind words, Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet message for the pair. “I love you guys,” she wrote with a white heart emoji.

Justin seemed like he had a fantastic time in the desert at Coachella. He made a guest appearance during Tems‘ set to perform his Wizkid collab “Essence.” During his performance, Hailey shared a few videos from the crowd where she cheered him on. “Oh hey baby,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Besides his guest appearance, Justin also got to reconnect with his pal Jaden Smith. In another fan caught video, the popstar was seen dancing with his pal and former tour opener in a candid video. After doing a short dance, Justin gave Jaden a kiss on the cheek.

Justin wasn’t the only one featured at Coachella though. Hailey seemed to show that there was a booth for her skincare line Rhode on her Instagram. She also shared a few photos showing off her outfit for the music festival, which consisted of a stylish leather jacket, a green top, and white shorts. She shared photos of herself posing with the Rhode booth and some of the photos from the outing.