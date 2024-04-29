Hailey Bieber Reacts to Husband Justin’s Tearful Photo With Emotional Comment

Justin Bieber may have scared a few of his dedicated fans over the weekend by sharing pictures of himself crying. The 30-year-old posted a series of pictures of himself on Sunday, April 28, including a handful of tearful selfies. Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, reacted to his Instagram carousel by calling him “a pretty crier.”

Fans swarmed the comments section by asking the “Baby” hitmaker what had made him cry in the first place. “I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face [sic],” one Instagram user wrote. “Are you okay bro?” another asked.

Fans are concerned for Justin Bieber’s mental health after he posted himself crying on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/KVNBaV5BGm — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 29, 2024

Justin’s social media activity comes after he and Hailey, 27, became the subject of breakup rumors. In March, the model’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, posted — then deleted — a cryptic request for fans to send “prayers” to the spouses. He didn’t reveal the reason behind his since-deleted post, but many were convinced that this pointed to trouble in paradise between Justin and Hailey.

However, the Rhode Skin funder seemingly shut down the split speculation later that month by sharing a note to her Instagram Stories.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong made out of thin air … Come from the land of delusion…” she wrote. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it [sic].”

This wasn’t the first time that Justin and Hailey have faced false rumors about their relationship. The couple — who have been married since 2018 — have seen the Internet gossip over her possible pregnancy. While speaking with GQ in October 2023, Hailey said the public “will be the last to know” whether or not she is expecting a child with the “Lonely” artist.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she explained. “There is something that’s disheartening about … ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s**t.’ When there comes a day that that is true, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”