Rihanna Reveals How Raising 2 Young Boys Helps Embrace ‘All My Femininity’

Raising two young boys under two is no easy task for any mom. But as Rihanna continues to expand her Fenty Beauty empire, the businesswoman is ready to shine a bright light on all the positives that come with raising sons.

“It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom,” Rihanna, 36, told E! News at Fenty Beauty‘s Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation launch party on April 26. “I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink.”

While stepping out to support the brand’s biggest launch since 2017, Rihanna opted for a golden custom Alexander McQueen dress styled by Jahleel Weaver. Although she stayed mum on her upcoming Met Gala dress, the “Umbrella” singer said motherhood has made her choose simpler looks.

“I go between wearing jerseys and like, I’m wearing a dress today!” she said. “I’m the only one in this house who can do that right now.”

Between her partner A$AP Rocky and their two sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months, Rihanna knows that there is a lot of male energy in the house. In this chapter of her life, however, the Grammy winner feels a new sense of confidence that comes with motherhood.

“It just kind of highlights all of the things about being a woman because I’m the one that can experience all of that in the house — giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family,” she said. “It’s new territory, but it’s empowering.”

Although Rihanna tries to keep her children away from the Hollywood spotlight, she was quick to gush about their growing personalities at her latest Fenty Beauty event. Despite being close in age, RZA and Riot are “completely different.”

“I’m having two different experiences, two different adventures, two different journeys, two different sizes, two different attitudes,” Rihanna explained. “I love how different they are. I get to celebrate their uniqueness in every way. I enjoy it.”

While Mom still has to step away from the house for big work commitments, Rihanna says parenthood takes the top spot on her priority list. After all, there’s so much love on the brain.

“They bring purpose to every aspect of my life,” Rihanna said. “Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it — especially when it takes me away from them.”