Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For President in 2020: ‘Let’s Do This’

It’s official: Kamala Harris is running for president! The Californian senator announced the exciting new on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. What’s her plan for taking down President Trump in 2020?

“I’m running for president of the United States,” Sen. Kamala Harris, 54, said during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Jan. 21, per The New York Times. The announcement, made on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is an obvious nod the civil rights icon and his commitment to equal rights, something that echoed in Sen. Harris’s announcement video. “The future of our country depends on you, and millions of others, lifting our voices to fight for our American values.”

“Let’s do this together: For ourselves, for our children, for our country,” she added. Sen. Harris’s announcement also paid tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the New York Congresswoman who, according to The New York Times, became the first woman to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for president 47 years ago this week. Sen. Harris could before the first African American woman to be a major party candidate for the presidency if she secures the Democratic nomination, but with the field already filled with a ton of viable candidates – including many women – that’ll be easier said than done.

Sen. Harris will hold her first campaign event on Jan. 25 in South Carolina, according to The New York Times. This will set her apart, as most presidential candidates start off by visiting Iowa and New Hampshire, where the two presidential primaries are held. Following that, Sen. Harris will hold a kickoff rally on Jan. 27 in Oakland California, her hometown.

Sen. Harris now joins Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York as female senators vying for the party’s nomination. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaiian Democrat, is also running.

Sen. Harris has a long record of public service, per Vox. She was California’s attorney general and San Francisco’s district attorney for a combined 12 years before she ran for Senate. She’s only the second African American woman to serve IN the Senate, and she hasn’t wasted her shot. In her time inside the governing body, she’s emerged as a powerful voice for racial equality (though her past approach to criminal justice has come under fire, per Vox.) Her “breakout” moment came when she questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. She also gained fans after grilling then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over preserving a woman’s right to choose.