Yuri Luv Dead: Anikka Albrite & More Adult Film Stars Pay Tribute After Her Tragic Death

After porn star Yuri Luv’s tragic death, adult film actors like Anikka Albrite and more paid tribute to her on Twitter. Read their heartfelt messages here.

Porn star Yuri Luv (real name Yurizan Beltran) tragically died at the age of 31. In memoriam of her passing, other prominent adult film stars took to Twitter to honor the late actress. “What is going on with these past few weeks?! God, this is so sad! @YuriLuv was such a sweetheart and I always enjoyed her company #RIPYurizan,” porn star Anikka Albrite wrote on the social media platform. “Another beautiful soul lost. I loved @YuriLuv such a sweet girl wow I’m just in shock. Rip Yurizan Queen I’m off too Mexico tom too Feature, last time i saw her we were doing this same feature together. God why,” Nikki Delano said. Read more of the sweet messages in remembrance of the porn star below.

The news of Yuri’s untimely passing arrived via a statement from PornStar Platinum on XBIZ.net. “It is with a heavy heart I write this. The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one of its family members. Yuri was found today at the age of 31,” Dan Hogue, director of business development for PornStar Platinum, wrote. “She was always kind to me and we will miss her.” See more of the saddest celebrity deaths here.

Her death was caused by an apparent drug overdose, according to Nickey Milo, who has known Yuri since 2004 and worked closely with her on two websites for PornStar Platinum, including YuriLuv.com. “She was discovered by the owner of the house where she was living in Bellflower, CA. There were pills found near the bed.” It’s been a difficult time for the porn industry lately. Yuri’s death comes quickly after the passing of fellow porn star August Ames who died on Dec. 6 at the age of 23. The cause of death was ultimately ruled a suicide by hanging. Our thoughts are with Yuri and August’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

What is going on with these past few weeks?! God, this is so sad! @YuriLuv was such a sweetheart and I always enjoyed her company. 😢 #RIPYurizan — Anikka Albrite (@AnikkaAlbrite) December 14, 2017

Another beautiful soul lost. I loved @YuriLuv such a sweet girl wow I’m just in shock. Rip Yurizan ❤️Queen 🙏🏻I’m off too Mexico tom too Feature, last time i saw her we were doing this same feature together. God why 😥 — Nikki DelanoXXX (@NikkiDelano) December 14, 2017

Omg I’m so lost for words right now #rip my beautiful friend @YuriLuv — Nina Elle 💋 (@NinaElleXoXo) December 14, 2017

You were so sweet @YuriLuv RIP beautiful 🙏🏻 💔 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) December 14, 2017

I just got some horrible news. My heart is breaking 💔 I was hoping is not true…… RIP @YuriLuv — Alexis Amore ™ (@alexisamore) December 14, 2017

I wasn’t on social media at all last night so I just woke up to the news of @YuriLuv passing away. I don’t even have words right now, only tears. She was a friend over the years. My heart is broken. — Jelena Jensen (@jelenajensen) December 14, 2017

RIP @YuriLuv I only ever spent time with you on set but they were always fun. Another star is gone to soon 💫 — Jenna J Ross (@JennaJRoss) December 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, please leave your thoughts in the comments below.