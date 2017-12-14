Sandy Hook Massacre: Charlie Puth & More Stars Refuse To Forget Victims On 5th Anniversary

It’s been five years since the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 children and 6 staff members. Stars like Charlie Puth & more mourn the loss while calling for gun reform.

On Dec. 14, 2012, 20 children aged between six and seven, as well as six adult staff members, were shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Today, on it’s fifth anniversary, stars like Charlie Puth, 26, Reese Witherspoon, 41, Olivia Wilde, 33, and more took to Twitter to mourn the tragic loss, while also calling for stricter gun reform laws in America. Charlie took a direct approach by stating the facts and asking for us not to forget the lives lost. “Five years ago today, twenty first-graders and six teachers lives at Sandy Hook Elementary School were innocently taken in Newtown, Connecticut. Let us remember their beautiful souls today,” the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer wrote.

Reese took a different approach to remembering the tragedy. She said she was “praying” for the victims’ families, while questioning why Congress has yet to make any sort of move toward instating gun reform laws. “I’m in tears remembering these little innocent lives that were lost #Sandy Hook . 5 years ago today,” Reese tweeted. “Praying for their families. Please can we have #gunsafetylaws ? What does it have to take ?” See what other celebrities said in remembrance of the victims below.

The Big Little Lies actress raises an important point. In the years since Sandy Hook, there’s been little action taken toward making it harder to access guns in America, and unfortunately, there have been more mass shootings since. On June 12, 2016 security guard Omar Mateen, 31, killed 49 people and wounded 58 in an attack on Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL. This year, 58 people were killed and 546 were injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

It’s shocking to look back and see how little progress we’ve actually made, especially since Sandy Hook spurred such a massive discussion on the need for gun control. The U.S. Senate even debated a series of changes related to gun laws in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting. An amendment that would have required background checks for all gun sales taking place at gun shows or over the internet, was brought up, but ultimately failed. It’s devastating that so many have lost their lives due to gun violence and it’s irresponsible of the government not to do anything about it. Today we all should remember the innocent victims who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook massacre, and like Reese, question why the system has yet to be changed.

I’m in tears remembering these little innocent lives that were lost #SandyHook . 5 years ago today. Praying for their families. Please can we have #gunsafetylaws ? What does it have to take ? @MomsDemand @Everytown https://t.co/bv7Z5lGWPQ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 14, 2017

Five years ago today, twenty first-graders and six teachers lives at Sandy Hook Elementary School were innocently taken in Newtown, Connecticut. Let us remember their beautiful souls today. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 14, 2017

Five years after the devastating attack on teachers and children in Sandy Hook, we mourn them and remember them. America needs common-sense gun laws more than ever and we must not stop pushing until we get them. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 14, 2017

Five years. No laws enacted. Oh, Lord we pray someday we'll do more than pray. #SandyHook #GunControl pic.twitter.com/RPEDVL7NRM — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) December 14, 2017

we need to remember Sandy Hook today and work harder to never let this happen again–not in words, but action. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 14, 2017

5 years since Sandy Hook. No progress. They were SIX YEARS OLD. #everytown — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) December 14, 2017

We tend to lump victims into groups and forget individual stories. Their pain is unique and significant. Thank you, @Nelba_MG, for sharing your story. Sending you all my love and strength today. #GunControlNow https://t.co/i2uHS2riQe — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 14, 2017

5 years ago today, 20 kids and 6 educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary. My heart goes out to all whose lives were torn apart by gun violence on December 14, 2012, and on every day since. Congress’ failure to act is shameful. We need to pass lifesaving reform now. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 14, 2017

