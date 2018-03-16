Pamela Anderson Death Hoax: The Truth Behind The Rumor That She Just Died At 50

Okay, now this is fake news! A new hoax is circulating that Pamela Anderson has passed away. Here’s what’s actually going on!

Here we go again! Another fake news site is trying to make a name for itself! How? By claiming that Playboy Playmate and actress Pamela Anderson, 50, has passed. The site in question is ABCNews-us.com (which is in no way affiliated with ABC News). It has already apparently been taken down but not before causing a firestorm among Pam’s fans! Head here for tons more photos of the iconic bombshell!

Here’s the statement the phony site released, via Snopes.com: “At 8:00 am on March 12, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to ‘a medical request’ at the Los Angeles home of Anderson. She had apparently collapsed in a bathroom. Firefighters attended to Anderson on the scene before transporting her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was admitted with complications attributed to Hepatitis C. According to Chief Coroner Jonathan Lucas M.D., during the course of her treatment Anderson developed pneumonia and died at 10:04 this morning after going into cardiac arrest.”

Boy, that is a lot to unpack. Although Pam herself has not yet commented on this hoax, this wild claim has not been substantiated by a single news outlet. Additionally, the stunner’s social media accounts have been actively posting away all day. That doesn’t mean Pam is doing the posting but it does mean that she and her team are clearly carrying on as usual. The fake news site was mocked up to cleverly emulate ABC News well enough to convince some that the Hollywood star had died. But a quick look at ABC’s actual site proves it’s all a cruel charade. To give you a sense of just how clever this hoax is, here’s a few things they (kinda) got right: Pam did have Hepatitis C and claims to be cured. Meanwhile, there is indeed a coroner named Dr. Jonathan Lucas in LA County. Although this story has been debunked, there’s always another gigantic fib on its way!