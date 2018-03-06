 ‘The Bachelor’ Fans Slam Lauren Burnham For Taking Arie Luyendyk Jr. Back — Angry Tweets

Yikes! ‘Bachelor’ Fans are NOT here for Arie and Lauren’s rekindled romance!

Season 22 of The Bachelor was certainly the most dramatic! For starters, Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocked the world when he brutally broke off his engagement to Becca Kufrin. And before any of us could catch our breath, he jumped right back into a relationship with his runner up Lauren Burnham. No one saw that coming. The big reveal came during the live finale, where Arie showed up to Lauren’s house and she took him back with open arms. It looks like she is finally getting her happy ending, however, fans aren’t too thrilled about the controversial fairytale. “‘I FORGIVE YOU’ is what you say when your boyfriend is late to dinner. Not when a guy dumps you on TV, proposes to SOMEONE ELSE, dates them for a MONTH… then comes back,” one fan tweeted on March 6. Well, tell us how you really feel!

Unfortunately for Lauren, the tweets don’t end there. “WHY WAS THAT SO EASY FOR HER TO TAKE HIM BACK,” another user tweeted. Nevertheless, we can certainly understand the fan’s frustration. This season was not easy to watch. It was devastating to see Lauren get dumped in Peru, but it was even more heartbreaking to watch Becca watch her future crumble right in front of her. We still get emotional just thinking about it. But, like the saying goes “the heart wants, what the heart wants.” When it comes to love people do the strangest things, and Arie and Lauren are no different. We can only imagine how painful it all was for them.

Luckily for Lauren, her former co-stars came to her defense. Ex-contestant Bekah Martinez placed all the blame on Arie. “He’s not a genuine person,” Bekah said on the live finale. She also explained that she can understand Lauren’s decision to take him back, and even said if she were in her position, she would do the same. Despite the drama, we wish Arie and Lauren the very best!

Well after that hug we know she wants him back. Why not play it cool? Not run right back to him? #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/T4fVc4ABHg — Raven Gates (@ravengates09) March 7, 2018

"I FORGIVE YOU" is what you say when your boyfriend is late to dinner. Not when a guy dumps you on TV, proposes to SOMEONE ELSE, dates them for a MONTH…then comes back #TheBachelor — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) March 7, 2018

WHY WAS THAT SO EASY FOR HER TO TAKE HIM BACK #TheBachelor — Riss (@la_va1230) March 7, 2018

How much are these girls getting paid for agreeing that this was an okay thing to do on national television? #TheBachelor — Andrea Valenzuela (@andrea_xox) March 7, 2018

This is a bad look for women honestly #TheBachelor — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) March 7, 2018