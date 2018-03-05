Henry Cavill Death Hoax: Actor Reassures Fans He’s Very Much Alive After Fake Story Goes Viral

Superman lives! After Wikipedia had the audacity to claim he was dead, the ‘Justice League’ actor flew into action to stop this nefarious death hoax.

“When you learn that you died 2 days ago…” Henry Cavill, 34, and his glorious moustache wrote on March 5. The look on Henry’s face pretty much sums up the bewilderment over the image he posted to Instagram. Some super villain – perhaps Lex Luthor or Darkseid or maybe Braniac – decided they’d get revenge on Superman by having his listed as dead on Wikipedia! Gasp! Thankfully, Henry’s Instagram post was more powerful than the Bat signal, as Wikipedia seemed to correct itself. Thankfully, the citizens of Metropolis can rest easy knowing that the Last Son of Krypton still breathes.

“Ask him if he bleeds,” one commenter said on the post. “They killed you again?” another said, delivering spoilers to those who haven’t seen (or, ironically, used Wikipedia to look up) Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. “Please stay alive,” another one said. “We need more people like you in the world.” Another pointed out that Superman was mid-flight when he debunked this death hoax. “Not only is he still alive, he also is flying private. What a life!”

Henry’s death hoax comes on the heels that another “super hero” – at least, if you ask anyone in Philly – had to prove he was still alive. Sylvester Stallone, 71, was yet again the subject of a death hoax, and fans flooded the Internet with mournful reactions over the thought that the Rocky actor was down for the count. Thankfully, Sylvester, at time of publication, is still alive. Actually, on the same day Henry posted about his death hoax, Sylvester shared a video about how Creed 2 will start filming at the end of March. “Keep punching. We’re coming your way,” he said.

It’s been a busy couple of days for heroes. While Henry was coming back from the dead, Tom Holland, 21, was making sure Gina Rodriguez, 33, didn’t die while at the 90th Academy Awards. While backstage at the Oscars, Gina almost had the worst kind of wardrobe malfunction – the near-fatal kind (well, sorta.) As she was about to fall after her dress got stuck on something, Tom reached out and saved her! Now, if only we can get a Superman Meets Spider-Man crossover movie in the future.