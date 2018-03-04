Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph Fans Beg For Them To Host Oscars in 2019 After Hilarious Show Moment

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph were a hilarious duo at the 90th Academy Awards. Should they host the 2019 Oscars?!

Watch out Jimmy Kimmel, Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish are coming for your spot. The hilarious comedian pair pulled off an epic presentation at the 2018 Oscars on March 4, and fans are now begging them to host the ceremony in the future. “How about Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph hosting #Oscars 2019? THAT would be real change. Put your words into reality,” one fan tweeted. So true, right? The funny girls joked around with the idea that the Oscars are so “white,” and Tiffany made a special shoutout to Meryl Streep. Their chemistry was undeniable, and even celebrities like Tyra Banks and Gary Owen think they would be a good fit! “Queen @TiffanyHaddish should host the #Oscars one day! Retweet if you agree! Let’s get her some money,” Tyra tweeted. Wouldn’t that be amazing?!

I mean they already have so much experience. Tiffany hosted SNL, and MTV recently announced she will be hosting the 2018 Movie and TV Awards. And when it comes to Maya, her resume is extensive. The Bridesmaids actress has done movies, TV, SNL, you name it. So, we can of course understand why fans are freaking out. Plus, the ladies killed the stage. Maya rocked a chic red ensemble, and Tiffany wore the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore on SNL and to the Girls Trip premiere. For those of you who don’t remember, Tiffany explained that she will be wearing the $4,000 gown to every event from here on out. And honestly, we don’t blame her. The gown is gorgeous.

Nevertheless, wee totally agree with fans and think the ladies should host next year. It would only make sense during this crucial time of female empowerment that we push for more change to happen.

Queen @TiffanyHaddish should host the #Oscars one day! Retweet if you agree! Let’s get her some money! — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 5, 2018

Every other tweet in my timeline is people begging for Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph to host next year and add me to the chorus. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph should host the Oscars next year. They have chemistry. — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) March 5, 2018

You: Why aren’t Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph hosting the Oscars Me, an intellectual: Why aren’t Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph running the country — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 5, 2018

my entire timeline wants Haddish and Rudolph to host everything forever — Noah Rosenberg (@nrose) March 5, 2018

If Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish are not hosting the Oscars next year, we have learned NOTHING. — Melissa Hunter (@melissaFTW) March 5, 2018