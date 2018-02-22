‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Trolls Kim Kardashian After She Asks If His Show ‘Is Good’

So funny! Kim Kardashian announced that she started watching ‘This Is Us’ and Justin Hartley’s response is just about perfect!

Let’s face it, do you know anyone who ISN’T watching This Is Us?! It’s basically the best show on TV, right? That point was made all the clearer when Kim Kardashian, 36, admitted in a recent text that she is just now giving the hit NBC show a try — and one of the show’s very own stars offered the best response ever! “I’m starting to watch This Is Us,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted on Feb. 21. “Who watches it? Is it good?” That’s when Justin Hartley, 41 (aka Kevin Pearson) replied!

“I watch it. I think it’s worth a look,” he hilariously wrote. “If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry… # ThisIsUs.” Amazing! Head here to peruse some sexy photos of the show’s leading men!



Although Kimmy doesn’t appear to be up to date on the beloved tearjerker, she is more than a little familiar with daytime mudslinger Wendy Williams! And, now that Wendy is going on hiatus to manage her Graves’ disease diagnosis, we’re hearing Kim’s relieving to get a break from all the shadiness!

“Kim can relate to what Wendy is going through, having had her own health issues over the years, she knows how scary it can be when things go wrong with your body,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, Kim has no plans to reach out, send a card, or anything like that. Kim is no fan of Wendy’s brash style on her talk show and will never forget some of the critical comments Wendy has made about her, Kanye [West], and the rest of their family. While Kim may quietly wish Wendy well, you won’t see her sending Wendy any get well balloons.” We don’t blame her!

