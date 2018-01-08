Tweets
Harry Styles Fans Livid He Was A ‘No Show’ At Globes To Present For ‘Dunkirk’: Furious Tweets

harry styles
Despite being in one of the nominated movies, Harry Styles didn’t attend the Golden Globes — and his fans were MAJORLY disappointed! See their reactions.

Harry Styles’ 2017 film Dunkirk was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes, but he didn’t show up to the ceremony on Jan. 8. Many fans were hoping the singer would attend to help present the movie as a contender, and there was major disappointment when it was clear he’d be a no-show. Dunkirk didn’t end up winning the coveted award — it went to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri instead. The film also lost in the Best Director category and for Best Original Score. However, it was still impressive to see the movie take three nominations at the show!

Still, for Harry fans, it was the absence of their idol that was more disappointing than the losses. “God! Harry Styles looked so good tonight at the Golden Globes — oh wait…” one fan jokes. Another added, “I GOT MY HOPES UP Golden Globes! WHERE WAS HARRY STYLES!?!” Dunkirk was Harry’s acting debut, and he was praised for his role in the World War II drama. However, just weeks before the movie’s release, he dropped his first solo album, and seems to have been much more focused on music than acting ever since.

It looks like that will be the case in 2018, too, as Harry kicks off his world tour in Switzerland on March 11. He’ll travel throughout Europe for a month before bringing the show to Australia at the end of April. Then, he heads to Asia and South America before wrapping things up in the U.S. over the summer. Whoa!

HollywoodLifers, do you wish Harry attended the Globes? Are you surprised he didn’t go?