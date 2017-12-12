Doug Jones Beats Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race & Voters Are Ecstatic

It’s official: Roy Moore lost the Alabama Senate race. Obviously, the internet is going insane over the election results. See the craziest reactions to Roy’s loss and Doug Jones’ win, here!

After a contentious special election that saw a respectable politician run against an alleged pedophile, Doug Jones has come out on top, filling the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became attorney general, according to CNN. Interestingly, Doug has now become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in the state of Alabama in the last 25 years. It was a tight race — in fact, it was nearly a tie all the way through. But in the end, Doug Jones beat out Roy Moore (by less than 1%), and now, the internet is incredibly happy! See the tweets below.

This senatorial race was insane from the beginning. Roy Moore, 70, espouses bigoted views that saw him ousted from the Supreme Court of Alabama twice. He was elected to the position of Chief Justice in 2001, but was removed in 2003 for refusing a federal court order to remove a marble monument of the Ten Commandments he installed in the lobby of the Alabama Judicial Building. He was appointed to Chief Justice again in 2013, but was suspended in 2016 for telling probate judges to enforce the state’s ban on same-sex marriage despite that being unconstitutional. He resigned in April 2017 following an unsuccessful appeal.

And this was even before allegations of sex with minors surfaced. Moore has been accused by multiple women, as far back as the 1970s, of being sexually inappropriate with them as minors. One women,Beverly Young Nelson, said she was a 16-year-old waitress at a diner where Moore frequented while he was district attorney. She accepted a ride home with him, and he allegedly attempted to rape her while in his car in the restaurant’s parking lot. Another woman, Leigh Corfman, said that Moore allegedly groped her when she was just 14 years old. She trusted him because he was older and respected. He allegedly undressed in front of her and allegedly felt her over her underwear.

See the internet’s reactions to the stunning election results below:

Roy Moore take this L bruh pic.twitter.com/enNx0ViEqj — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) December 13, 2017

live look at all of the decent people in the US watching Doug Jones win the #ALSenate seat over Roy Moore pic.twitter.com/hvCA24SQO7 — Dar-Wei Chen (@chendw) December 13, 2017

did roy moore lose election because he cant ride a horse — Trump Just Googled (@usagovgoogles) December 13, 2017

Roy Moore trying to get out of Alabama pic.twitter.com/aJuxupDuD8 — chey (@CheyannDunning) December 13, 2017

