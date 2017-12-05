Johnny Hallyday Dead: Fans & Celebs Mourn Massive Star Known As The ‘French Elvis’

French music icon Johnny Hallyday sadly died on Dec. 6 (in France) after a tough battle with cancer. See mourning reactions from fans and celebrities here.

Singer Johnny Hallyday, 74, who was known as the “French Elvis” died on Dec. 6 (in France) after battling lung cancer. The Agence France Presse revealed the sad news, according to Variety. Johnny, who was the first Gallic singer to make rock ‘n’ roll music popular in France, had been battling the illness for several months. After news broke of his death, it didn’t take long for fans and celebrities who admired him to express their sympathy and grief on social media. Musical legends, including Celine Dion and Richie Sambora posted about their sadness while other followers that were inspired by the music icon shared emotional farewells. See photos of Johnny throughout the years here.

Johnny sold over 110 million records during his long successful music career and started off in the 1950s singing French-language cover versions of popular songs from American artists like Elvis Presley, Eddie Cochrane, and Gene Vincent. He went on to release his own first album, Hello! Johnny in 1960 and it jump started his many years in the music industry. His played at France’s first rock festival and almost started a riot that led to the country banning rock ‘n’ roll music for several months.

Johnny first revealed his battle with cancer on Twitter back in Mar. At that time, he said he was in good health with a great team of doctors and it was a battle he was fighting proudly. Although there was speculation before he officially released the statement, many weren’t sure whether or not to believe the terrible news due to several false headlines about musical icons over the years.

We are sending healing wishes to all those who are affected by Johnny’s death.

I'm very sad to hear the news that Johnny Hallyday passed away. He was a giant in show business…a true icon! My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and to the millions of fans who adored him for many decades.He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.- Céline xx… — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 6, 2017

I'm just gutted to hear Johnny Hallyday has died. He was a loyal friend and lovely, fearless performer and he will be missed by millions. My heart goes out to his family and friends today. RIP JoJo and thank you for all the music. — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) December 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/TheRealSambora/status/938236014719414273

RIP Johnny Hallyday❤️🙏🏽 — Gaëtan EVINA (@Gaetan_Evina) December 6, 2017

