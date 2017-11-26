Kim Kardashian Had Dried Roses Put In Ice Cubes For Her Baby Shower & Fans Were Not Having It

Kim Kardashian’s baby shower included ice cubes with dried roses inside them and fans commented on the odd choice. Read the hilarious reactions here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, pulled out all the stops when she recently had an extravagant cherry blossom-themed baby shower that included ice cubes with dried roses inside them and her fans took to Twitter to comment on the interesting choice. After Kim tweeted a photo of the ice cubes, it didn’t take long for followers to respond with their own opinions on the unique choice. Some seemed confused on what they were while others didn’t understand why she would want “dead flowers” floating around in her drink once the ice cubes melted. One Twitter user also jokingly commented that the ice cubes were prettier than herself! It’s no surprise that Kim went all out for the special day as she does with a lot of her choices whether it’s fashion or fun events. See pics from Kim’s baby shower here!

Kim, who is expecting her third baby, a girl, via surrogate, had her baby shower on Nov. 11 and the ice cubes were just part of the many amazing things she had during the celebratory day. Among bright and beautiful cherry blossom decorations with pink lighting, she had crystal shaped fragrance bottles and even a homemade cake made by her friend, Chrissy Teigen, 31, who just announced she is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, 38.

Kim, who is the mother to North, 4, and Saint, 1, shared the happy news of her third child back in late Sept. and has been happily prepping for the new addition along with husband Kanye West, 40. Although she’s openly talked about the fact that she’s using a surrogate, the woman carrying Kim’s baby has been under the radar with very few public outings.

Everyone's hyping this up but i'm completely lost, I have no idea what this is — jen (@jenniferayissi) November 25, 2017

So when it melts, you're gonna have dead flowers floating in your drink? Girl. pic.twitter.com/mF3IWTkgZa — festive. (@chrstvphr) November 25, 2017

Genuinely thought this was supposed to be a womb/placenta like thing 😂 https://t.co/ythShG7dTf — Siobhan Lucas (@bonlxo) November 25, 2017

As an ice chewer I'm traumatized https://t.co/SvKMebccoQ — ©️apTN Winter (@KeptenBlueMoon) November 25, 2017

These ice cubes are prettier than me fml. 👇 https://t.co/pHfBU2mZMT — ZOE (@StrawberryZoe) November 25, 2017

