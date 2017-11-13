Meghan Markle & Patrick J. Adams Leaving ‘Suits’ After Season 7 & Fans Are Shook

USA Network’s popular legal drama, ‘Suits’, is about to get a major makeover, as a new report claims Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams won’t return if the networks renews the show for an eighth season.

Fans of USA Network’s popular legal drama, Suits, were `1treated to some disappointing news this morning, when a new report by Deadline claimed Prince Harry‘s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, and her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, would be leaving the series at the end of Season 7. An eighth season is not even a sure thing at this point, and Season 7 is still in production, but should the show come back for another round of episodes, these two stars probably won’t be joining their cast mates. The contracts of all Suits original cast members are up after Season 7, so it’s not a huge surprise that some stars would want to venture out and pursue other opportunities, but even so, fans are shook over this heartbreaking news.

“Meghan Markle and patrick j adams are leaving suits i’m in tears,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, “Suits without Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle?! Say it ain’t so!” But that’s not all — some fans begged the network to end the series if Meghan and Patrick leave. “Then they should end the show. 7 seasons is a great number to end with,” one fan wrote, while another said, “I’m a fan since the beginning and I love the show but I’m not interest in watching the show just with Harvey, Donna and Louis.The show is about him and Harve and their dynamic together. It wouldn’t feel right if he wasn’t there.” Do you agree?

Suits creator Aaron Korsh previously told Deadline, “They all have things going on in their lives, we’ll see what happens. This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives. When Gina [Torres] left, I could not have predicted that the way her life was going. She loved being on the show, and we loved having her on the show, that’s why we’re doing [a] spinoff [with her]. I would never have guessed that she would want to leave early but she did, and it ended up working out. Even though she left early, look at how often we still see Jessica throughout season six and seven. I’m going to let what happens happens and hope it all works out.”

