Adam Levine Disses Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani For Nonstop PDA: It Makes Me ‘Uncomfortable’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship is SO perfect that their pal Adam Levine just can’t STAND IT! In this new interview, he reveals why he sometimes finds the lovebirds so gross.

Ellen DeGeneres grilled Adam Levine about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship during their interview airing Nov. 7, and, of course, he couldn’t help but poke some fun at his buddies. “They’re so affectionate,” he explained. “I’m extremely, like bordering on disgusting, affectionate with my wife, and this is like another thing. It’s so wildly affectionate that it makes me a little uncomfortable sometimes. And he’s like a big guy, too, so he’s taking up a lot of space. So, when he’s hugging up on her sometimes, you’re like, ‘Ugh, stop it!'”

It’s been more than two years since Gwen and Blake got together on the set of The Voice after their respective divorces, and fans are itching for the seemingly inevitable proposal to finally go down. However, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, it may not be the big, extravagant affair you’d expect. “They are considering eloping and then having a big party to celebrate with friends and family,” an insider close to the couple told us. “They’ve been married before, so they feel like they don’t have to go all out and make a big deal out of it.”

For now, though, they already have a lot on their plates. After all, Gwen has three kids to worry about, while Blake just dropped a new album on Nov. 3 and will soon start filming live episodes of The Voice every week. Things are going so well in the relationship as it is, why change anything right now, anyway, right!?

