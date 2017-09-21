Melissa Joan Hart Slammed For Complaining About Hurricane Maria Ruining Her Vacation

There are many ways to respond to natural disasters, but making superficial complaints isn’t a great one! Melissa Joan Hart is being ripped apart for complaining that Hurricane Maria totally sabotaged her vacation plans!

Melissa Joan Hart, 41, is seriously bummed about the effects of Hurricane Maria — first and foremost, how it will affect her vacation plans! The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star posted a screenshot of a weather report to Instagram on Sept. 19 that read, “Maria has officially made landfall on the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane.” She then captioned the image, “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.” Yeah, needless to say, there was fan backlash to her post. Though some sympathized and others totally slammed her for focusing on herself during the catastrophic event.

Though the Drive Me Crazy star deleted the post once the hits started coming, it didn’t stop people from commenting on a follow-up post in which she seemed to try to make amends. “My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today,” read the caption of a pic of someone making a heart with their hands around a candle in front of the Puerto Rican flag, which Melissa reposted from actress Salma Hayek‘s Instagram. “She didn’t put up anything about prayers until people gave her crap about her vacation post. If it wasn’t so bad, why delete? #fakesincerity,” one user commented. “who wouldn’t be bummed about a cancelled vacation?! 😂,” another wrote. Seems fans were very divided on Melissa’s initial reaction, as well as her follow-up.

Though Hurricane Maria had slowly tapered off today, Sept. 20, by the afternoon, it seriously slammed Puerto Rico and killed at least nine people. It is being dubbed Puerto Rico’s “storm of the century” and even knocked out power across the entire island! Though the storm itself is passing, flash flooding is reportedly still a concern. Click here to see pics of Hurricane Maria.

