‘AGT’ Crowns Its Season 12 Winner & Twitter Freaks — Did The Right Person Win?

‘America’s Got Talent’ crowned a brand new winner for season 12 on Sept. 20. Fans are completely losing with joy over who took home the million dollar prize, and we’ve got their reactions, right here (spoilers ahead!).

What a darling! 12-year-old Darci Lynne completely captured viewers hearts all season long on America’s Got Talent, and her mind-blowing ventriloquism skills earned her the most votes on the show’s finale, where she was crowned the winner on Sept. 20. The adorable blonde began sobbing with tears of both joy and relief when she made it into the final five, but when it came down to her versus 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale in the final two, things got really intense. Darci even learned her head against host Tyra Banks‘ waist at one point for comfort before her name was finally announced. The talented pre-teen from Oklahoma City broke down in tears when Tyra read her name as the winner, and her father ran onstage immediately and swung her around in celebration.

Just based on social media reactions every time Darci Lynne performed on the show, it was obvious she was one of the season’s most popular contestants. She taught herself the lost art of ventriloquism just two years ago as a way to help overcome her shyness, and week after week she brought so much joy, humor, and TALENT to the stage with her adorable puppets. The judges all adored her and America did too, as she’s now the recipient of a $1 million prize and getting her own Las Vegas show. Oh, and what’s the first thing she’s going to buy with all that money? A new dishwasher for her mom because their old one is broken! How perfect is this kid?!? See pics of the AGT finale, here.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to congratulate the new winner, with many praising her for beating the competition based on her sheer talent. Last season’s AGT champ Grace VanderWaal, 13, was one of the first people to hop on to congratulate Darci Lynne on her victory, calling her a “super star.”

Yep, that just happened!!!! Congratulations @ItsDarciLynne ❤️❤️❤️ you are a super star and so sweet! #AGTFINALE pic.twitter.com/EwM2xLvmi7 — Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) September 21, 2017

OH MY GOD DARCI LYNNE HAS WON AMERICA’S TALENT SEASON 12. I KNEW IT!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#AGTFinale — Court (@AnatomyMer93) September 21, 2017

#AGTFinale

Darci deserved to win. She won on talent.

America saw right through the others wh thought they could con us with sob stories. — MakeAmGrAgen (@MakeAmericaGre4) September 21, 2017

to everyone saying Darci is just a little girl who sings…no? she's a fantastic ventriloquist who can sing with her mouth closed #AGTFinale — † αѕнℓєу нαя∂ιgяєє ♫ (@AshleyHardigree) September 21, 2017

So happy that Darci Lynne won!! I was voting for you since auditions!! Just keep doing you girl!! #AGTFinale #goDarciLynne @ItsDarciLynne — Savannah Stowers (@stowers00) September 21, 2017

