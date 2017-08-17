Olivia Munn Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Butt After Ex Aaron Rodgers Is Spotted With New Woman

Olivia Munn has never looked hotter! Amidst her shocking split from Aaron Rodgers, the actress must be hitting the gym, hard! We’ve got the sexy new photos of Olivia flashing major cleavage and her bare booty!

What breakup? — Olivia Munn‘s got it and she is certainly flaunting it. The actress, 37, sizzled in a printed dress on the set of her new film, Buddy Games, in Vancouver, Canada on August 16! Olivia was all smiles while she showed off major cleavage and underboob in a cut-out mini. And, speaking of mini, her dress was so short that she even gave onlookers a peek at her bare booty! As she headed up the stairs of a film trailer, Olivia showed off her toned booty and sexy legs! And, although her ex, Aaron Rodgers, 33, was just spotted out on a date with soccer player, Marie Margolius, 24, there’s no way he didn’t do a double take… if he saw the photos!

It was just days ago that we learned about the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s night out with Margolius. The rumored new couple enjoyed a private date night at the East Pole in New York City, August 13, according to reports. The pair allegedly arrived to the restaurant, where they acted as though it was a date, while dressed casually. And, Rodgers even reportedly requested a secluded table! So, what’s going on here?

Well, Rodgers and the soccer star have yet to address the romantic rumors, and we don’t think that day will ever come. The NFL player is and always has been very private. And, speaking of dates, he was actually spotted out with Baywatch star, Kelly Rohrbach, 27, back in April on a golf date in LA. The two were photographed together exiting the Westchester Golf Course. But, it appears as though Aaron went from an actress, to a model, and now, an athlete. We’ll have to see how this one pans out.

As HL previously reported, Rodgers and Olivia split sometime in the beginning of April 2017. It was reported that they broke things off amicably. However, it was also said that the athlete was the one who broke things off due to his family’s feelings that Olivia was “controlling.” The two had apparently been going through a tough time leading up to their split.

Both Olivia and Rodgers have yet to address their split, and the extremely private stars most likely will keep the details under wraps. While Rodgers appears to be moving on, Olivia’s simply sizzling wherever she goes.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Aaron and Olivia will get back together?