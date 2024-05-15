Olivia Culpo Shares New Details About Upcoming Wedding to Christian McCaffrey

View gallery Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Olivia Culpo is going to the chapel and she’s going to get married! As excitement continues to build for her upcoming wedding to Christian McCaffrey, the model is sharing new details about what her special day will look like.

“I know for sure we’re not going to do a first look, so he won’t see me until I’m walking down the aisle,” Olivia, 32, shared with PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday, May 15. “I think that that’s a little less common these days.”

One guest who will receive an invite and witness it all is Olivia and Christian’s dog, Oliver Sprinkles. “I think he’ll be the ring bearer,” she teased about her furry friend.

While the date and location of her special day remain top secret, Olivia said she is trying to remain calm and savor the weeks leading up to her big day.

“I think anything can happen at any moment when you are on the day. And I’m just trying to prepare as much as possible and then let it lie,” she told the outlet. “Whatever happens will happen. At least I know I prepared as much as I could, but I’m really taking a laid-back approach to all of this.”

Back in April 2023, Christian, 27, took a big step in his relationship by proposing to Olivia after four years of dating. The romantic moment occurred during a private getaway in Utah and featured a ring designed by Ring Concierge.

Since then, Olivia hasn’t been able to hide her excitement about becoming Christian’s forever wife. “I’m looking forward to marrying my best friend,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I’m very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He’s a great guy.”

As many brides can relate to, however, planning a wedding is easier said than done. Olivia admitted that things can get “logistically complicated.” Plus, as a self-proclaimed people pleaser, The Culpo Sisters star doesn’t want anyone to be disappointed.

“I want to make sure that everybody else is having the best time ever, but I know that everything will fall into place,” she said. “I feel really good about it.”

Christian also feels really good about marrying his “ride or die.” When the San Francisco 49ers player celebrated Olivia’s birthday earlier this month, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soon to be wife! I love you ❤️.”