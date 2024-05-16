You’re Not Allowed to Judge Hailey Bieber’s Spicy Pregnancy Craving

View gallery Image Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is craving something spicy during her pregnancy journey. Less than a week after announcing she is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, the model gave fans a glimpse into what she’s snacking on these days.

“Currently my biggest craving,” Hailey, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 15. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

While it’s unclear what beverage she pairs with the snack, the Rhode founder recently shared a positive review of Kendall Jenner’s “Peaches & Cream” smoothie available at Erewhon. The Kardashians star shared a photo of the beverage writing, “@HaileyBieber is shaking in her boots.” Hailey — who has her own smoothie at the grocery store — replied, “It is delicious.”

Hailey’s latest food confessions come after she shared a glimpse into her current reality as she prepares to become a mom. In addition to enjoying a tropical vacation, Hailey recently showed off her growing baby bump in a sparkling butterfly top.

“The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹,” Hailey wrote via Instagram on May 15.

On May 9, the Biebers announced they are welcoming a baby into their family later this year by posting a video to their Instagrams from their vow renewal in Hawaii. According to PEOPLE, Hailey is six months along and wanted to keep the news private for a period of time.

“When they found out that Hailey was pregnant, it was just the best day for them,” a source told the publication. “They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.”

The insider continued, “They shared with family and close friends early on. It was important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed though. They asked their friends to not share until they were ready to announce.”

Once the news was confirmed via Instagram, many of Justin, 30, and Hailey’s friends including Kim Kardashian, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Pastor Judah Smith couldn’t hide their excitement on social media.

“I love you guys!!!!!!! I am so so so happy for you both!!! We are all soooo excited for baby!!!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Chrissy Teigen added, “EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!”