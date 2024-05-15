Tom Brady Admits He Wouldn’t Do Another Roast Because ‘It Affected My Kids’

Don’t expect to see Tom Brady on the dais for a roast anytime soon! The former football player, 46, admitted that doing the roast was “bittersweet,” because his kids had a somewhat negative reaction to Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time during an interview on The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday, May 14. He admitted that he probably wouldn’t go through another roast if given the chance.

The former quarterback was asked about what his biggest takeaway from the experience of getting roasted was, and he said that seeing the way that it affected his kids didn’t sit well with him. “I didn’t like the way it affected my kids,” he said, via Consequence. “[There’s a] bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize: ‘I wouldn’t do that again, because of the way it affected the actual people who I care about most in the world.”

Despite not loving the way that the roast made his kids feel, Tom admitted that he was taking it as a lesson to “be a better parent as I go forward.” He also explained that sometimes you end up being a little “naive” as a parent, so the roast was a “good lesson.”

The former Buccaneers QB admitted that he was a fan of “roastmaster general” Jeff Ross and that made him want to do the roast, but he explained that he didn’t “see the full picture” when it comes to the roasts. Still, he did say that he had a few positive experiences when the jokes were at his expense at the roast. “I loved when the jokes were about me, I thought they were so fun,” he said on the podcast.

During Tom’s roast, the Super Bowl winner was subjected to tons of hilarious jabs. Even though he took it in stride, a source close to his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen revealed that she was hurt by the jokes, according to a report from People. The insider said that the model was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show,” and that their children “were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”