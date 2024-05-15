Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Travis Barker Side Stage at Hardcore Concert: Watch

Kourtney Kardashian popped up in a very unexpected place alongside her husband Travis Barker on Saturday, May 11. The Kardashians star, 45, was spotted standing off to the side of the stage watching a set from Australian hardcore band Speed as they performed in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium, as she cuddled up to her husband, 48. It looked like she and Travis were having a great time enjoying the gig.

The clip mostly focused on the band performing on stage, but as they finished their song, they panned over and showed Kourtney with Travis’ arms wrapped around her. She was wearing what appeared to be a long, gray sweater. The blink-182 drummer rocked a black hoodie with the hood up, as he watched the band alongside Kourt. As Speed finished playing, Travis and Kourtney could be seen clapping on the side of the stage.

Speed were performing as one of the opening bands for Knocked Loose on their tour for their new album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To. They’re currently on the road with Show Me The Body and Loathe. Speed are gearing up to release their debut album Only One Mode in July. Given the heavier nature of the bands, the person who posted the video jokingly wrote, “This was the last place I expected to keep up with the Kardashians.”

While some people may have been surprised to see Kourtney on the side of the stage for an Australian hardcore band, Travis has never shied away from showing off his punk roots. His band, blink-182, has also shown support to rising hardcore bands amid their reunion. Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile opened up much of their first run after reuniting with Tom Delonge. The band is also bringing rising Santa Cruz hardcore band Drain and Texas hardcore band Live Without (who are responsible for the infamous “What the f**k is up, Denny’s?” meme) on select dates of their upcoming tour.

In the comment section for the video, a few people made jokes at Kourtney’s expense, but quite a few thought that it was cool that she showed support for her husband’s passions. “I love how ppl are hating on her for being there but like.. that’s her man, why wouldn’t she support the things he loves??? respect,” one person wrote. “Kourtney at a speed show is iconic honestly,” another fan commented.