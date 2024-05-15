 Suri Cruise Reportedly Changes Name in Playbill for School Musical – Hollywood Life

Suri Cruise Reportedly Changes Name for School Musical’s Playbill

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter has reportedly gone just by her first and middle name in the playbill for her school's production of 'Head Over Heels.'

May 15, 2024 11:21AM EDT
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Suri Cruise is reportedly following in her parents’ footsteps and getting into acting, but apparently, she doesn’t want to include her famous last name in her high school musical’s playbill, according to a new report from Hello Magazine. As Suri, 18, performed in the jukebox musical Head Over Heels, it’s been reported that she did not perform under her birth name.

As Suri starred as Philoclea in the show, which features music from power-pop greats The Go-Gos, she was not listed as “Suri Cruise.” Instead, Suri took her mother Katie Holmes‘ middle name and used it as her last name. She performed under the moniker “Suri Noelle” for the show, according to HelloKatie as well as Suri’s grandparents Martin and Kathleen were all in the audience for the show. No word on if her famous dad Tom Cruise attended, but she’s reportedly been estranged from the Mission: Impossible star for years.

With both of Suri’s parents being critically-acclaimed actors, it should come as no surprise that she’s also made moves, starring in a school production. Suri did give the public a look at her singing abilities, when she sang the opening credits song for her mom’s 2022 film Alone Together.

Katie opened up about why she wanted her daughter to sing the song for the film in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “I always want the highest level of talent,” she said. “So I asked her! She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.”

Alone Together has not been Suri’s only musical contribution to the film world. She also showed off her vocal skills in her mom’s 2023 film Rare Objects, according to her IMDb page. She also made an uncredited appearance in her dad’s 2013 film Oblivion.

