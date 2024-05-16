Avril Lavigne Laughs Off Doppelganger Conspiracy Theory: ‘It Could Be Worse’

Avril Lavigne has been laughing off those doppelgänger conspiracy theory for years. While appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the 39-year-old “Girlfriend” hitmaker addressed the ongoing rumor while speaking with host Alex Cooper on Wednesday, May 15.

“I mean, it’s just funny to me,” she began. “Like, on one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then other people are like, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me. Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right? I kind of feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s negative or anything creepy. We’re good.”

The pop-punk super star insisted that she is “obviously” the real Avril. After Alex asked if her real name is, in fact, Avril, the “Sk8er Boi” singer said, “Obviously, I am me. It’s so dumb. I knew you half believed it.”

Nevertheless, Alex couldn’t help but point out that Avril hasn’t aged a day since she rose to stardom in the early 2000s.

🎥 | Avril Lavigne addresses conspiracy theory that she died and was replaced “It’s just funny to me… Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse. Right? I feel like I got a good one! I don’t think it’s negative… Obviously I am me, it’s so dumb.” pic.twitter.com/L0SNXmtAey — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) May 16, 2024

“I’m telling you what’s crazy is you haven’t aged,” the podcast host pointed out. “I’m staring at you. And, like, I’m picturing you with your auburn hair. And I’m like, oh my God. You literally look the same from when you were younger.”

The widely known conspiracy theory about Avril alleges that she died in 2003 and was replaced by a body double named Melissa Vandella. Some believe that Avril died by suicide due to the stress of her career. The speculation gained widespread attention in 2011, but many have claimed the rumors started earlier.

Avril has addressed the theory more than once over the past several years. During a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “Complicated” artist called the gossip a “dumb internet rumor.” She also noted that she was shocked some people actually believed it.

“More like that it’s just a dumb internet rumor, and [I’m] flabbergasted that people bought into it,” she told the publication in February 2019. “Isn’t that so weird? It’s so dumb. And I look the exact same. On one hand, everyone is like, ‘Oh my god, you look the same,’ and on the other hand people are like ‘Oh my god, she died.'”