Benny Blanco Discusses Possible Selena Gomez Proposal & Marriage Plans

Selena Gomez and Benny Bianco are in it for the long haul. While speaking with Howard Stern in a new interview, the 36-year-old record producer discussed his intention to marry the “Love On” artist, 31. However, he didn’t confirm when he’s planning to propose.

“You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park,” Howard said to Benny on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, May 14. “I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

In response, Benny said, “You and me both.” When asked if he has a ring yet, Benny replied, “I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on. I gotta get my act together.”

Howard continued to press Benny on his and Selena’s future. The show host asked the songwriter, “When will you propose? You should make the announcement now. When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?”

With a laugh, Benny responded, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

Benny then revealed that their anniversary is coming up, noting that it’s “right around [Selena’s] birthday,” which falls on July 22. He also called the “Single Soon” artist his “best friend” and the coolest, nicest [and] sweetest” person.

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend — she truly is my best friend,” Benny gushed. “We laugh all f**king day, she inspires me.”

Since Selena has taken her career to new heights, Benny pointed out how busy she is juggling her Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, making music and running her platform, Rare Beauty.

“I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, ‘What did you do?’” Benny said while describing his and Selena’s life together. “[Selena responds] ‘Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep, and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording.’ My day sounds like s**t every day compared to hers.”

Selena and Benny went public with their romance in December 2023. At the time, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star was replying to social media users, who were speculating over her relationship status. One month later, the couple attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Since then, Selena has shared their best moments with fans via social media.