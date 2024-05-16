NFL Shares Statement After Kansas City Chiefs Kicker’s Controversial Commencement Speech

The NFL has spoken out after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College’s graduation over the weekend. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane released a statement, speaking out against the comments that Harrison, 28, made that sparked criticism.

The Chiefs kicker faced backlash for various comments made during the address that reflect his conservative Catholic ideology. During the speech, Harrison spoke out against “dangerous gender ideologies,” seeming to reference that Pride Month is coming up and it will start in June.

At another point in the speech, Harrison spoke to the women in the audience and encouraged them to embrace the role of “homemaker,” which is another statement that drew backlash. “I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” he said, via Entertainment Tonight. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

At another point in the interview, Harrison criticized President Joe Biden for his policies, and spoke out against abortion, IVF, surrogacy, and more. At another point in his speech, he also quoted Taylor Swift’s song “Bejeweled,” making a reference to his teammate Travis Kelce.

In his statement, the NFL executive explained that the league does not share the same values as the kicker. “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” he told ET. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

The NFL aren’t the only ones to speak out following the kicker’s speech. Former Kansas City LGBTQ Commission Chair Justice Horn also called out Harrison on X (formerly Twitter). “Harrison Butker doesn’t represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members,” he wrote.